WWE Files Trademark For NXT Stable

When a new stable emerges in WWE, AEW, TNA, or any other American wrestling company, it's a pretty safe bet that a bit of trademark news isn't that far behind. And that's exactly the case for a new "NXT" stable that seems ready for a big push. On February 11, WWE filed to trademark the name "Birthright." As per usual, the trademark sees WWE looking to secure the name for the usage of entertainment services, almost all of which are related to pro wrestling.

Though not confirmed, speculation has centered on "Birthright" being used for the name of a stable headed by "NXT" star Lexis King, who has been using the word "birthright" on "NXT" television over the last several weeks. So far, King has recruited Arianna Grace and her fiancée Stacks into the stable, while also making an effort to recruit Charlie Dempsey and Uriah Connors. Grace, Dempsey, Connors, and King are all second or third generation wrestlers, suggesting that Birthright could be a modern day version of legacy, the stable of second and third generation wrestlers created by Randy Orton in the late 2000s.

While the group is still in the recruitment phase, King, Grace, and Stacks have already made moves in TNA to put them in a position of strength should Dempsey, Connors, or anyone else join them. Most recently, Stacks held the TNA International Championship for 70 days, only dropping it this past weekend at No Surrender to Trey Miguel. Fortunately, Grace immediately covered for her fiancée's loss, defeating Lei Ying Lee to capture the TNA Knockouts Championship, her first championship victory in her career.