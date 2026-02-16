Trey Miguel Earns TNA International Title Win Over WWE NXT Star At No Surrender

It's been a topsy turvy first month and a half of 2026 for Trey Miguel, who seemed set to join AEW with his Rascalz stablemates, only for Warner Brothers Discovery to reportedly step in and put an end to Miguel's AEW tenure before it began. Now back with TNA, Miguel has begun to turn the ship around on his own, and he did so in a big way at TNA No Surrender.

With singer Teddy Swims in his corner, Miguel was able to defeat "WWE NXT" star Stacks to become new TNA International Champion. It was no easy road for Miguel, as he had to fend off not only Stacks but interference from Stacks' fiancée, Arianna Grace, throughout the match. After Grace was ejected, however, Miguel was able to take control, hitting a Tornado DDT and spinning Downward Spiral in rapid succession, before putting away Stacks with a Lightning Spiral.

This is Miguel's first reign as International Champion, and the fourth individual to hold the championship since it was created last April. Miguel earned the title shot via a stroke of luck, after securing one of the four briefcases in Feast or Fired last month alongside Eddie Edwards, Eric Young, and Steve Maclin. Edwards and Young ultimately secured TNA World Heavyweight and TNA World Tag Team Championship matches from their briefcases, while Maclin was "fired," though he has continued to make appearances in TNA since then.

The International Championship is the third title Miguel has won in TNA, though he is not considered a TNA Triple Crown Champion due to not having won the TNA World Heavyweight Title. He has previously held the TNA X-Division Championship twice and the TNA World Tag Team Championships once with Rascalz stablemate Zachary Wentz.