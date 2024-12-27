WWE NXT Stars Arianna Grace & Channing 'Stacks' Lorenzo Announce Engagement

Snow is filling the air this winter season, and apparently so is love. As revealed on Instagram, "WWE NXT" stars Arianna Grace and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo are officially beginning the next stage of their relationship as the latter proposed to the former in a beautiful scene set in Paris, Frace.

Grace posted images of their engagement, which included a heart-shaped arch of red roses and the Eiffel Tower acting as the backdrop. "Yes to forever. Last night was so perfect, and I am so in love. Excited to share... we are engaged!!!!!!!! Woooohoooo!!!!!" Grace wrote.

Grace and Lorenzo both signed to WWE as a part of the March 2022 WWE Performance Center class that also featured NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, NXT Women's North American Champion Fallon Henley, Kiana James, Sol Ruca, Thea Hail, and others. Grace, now known as "Miss NXT," has specifically taken on a gimmick inspired by her pageant background, with attempts being made to transform her "NXT" colleagues into similarly sophisticated beings. One of her notable projects saw Gigi Dolin adopt a new wardrobe and look in the spring of this year. This project, however, was later dropped as Dolin sustained a knee injury.

Elsewhere, Lorenzo has established himself as a loyal member of The Family alongside the likes of Tony D'Angelo, Adriana Rizzo, and Luca Crusifino. Lorenzo and D'Angelo are two-time NXT Tag Team Champions, with their latest reign ending in February 2024. Lorenzo and Crusifino recently sought out more tag team gold for The Family on the December 24 episode of "NXT," though fell short in their efforts.

Several talents across the professional wrestling industry have congratulated Grace and Lorenzo on their engagement, including Chelsea Green, Ivy Nile, Lexis King, Kelani Jordan, Jessica McKay, and WWE correspondent Sarah Schreiber, who wished the couple "a long exciting life together."