WWE NXT's Tatum Paxley Names Main Roster Inspiration That She Hopes To Wrestle

Across her near five-year pro wrestling career, Tatum Paxley has collided with numerous names from TNA Wrestling, "WWE NXT," and WWE's main roster brands. Still, there's one particular talent that has evaded her in a singles setting.

As revealed on "Busted Open After Dark," Paxley is hopeful that she and former WWE Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss can rekindle the chemistry that was previously teased in their tag team bout at last year's "NXT" Homecoming event.

"I didn't grow up watching wrestling," Paxley said. "I literally started YouTubing it, 'women's wrestling matches,' and watching her and going like 'I didn't know that there was this much more to pro wrestling.' She is showing me story and just a look. I was just so drawn to her.

"When she was getting involved with Bray [Wyatt], that's what really drew me in. I started looking up everything about her ... but her stuff with Bray was so intriguing and interesting. I was like, whoa, there's a lot more to wrestling than I thought. Izzi [Dame] and I actually got to get in the ring with her and Charlotte Flair. Charlotte is Izzi's inspiration, so that was very like oh my god, how did we get here? But I would just love to have a one-on-one with Alexa Bliss. I just feel we would just come up with something really beautiful and creepy."

Paxley's admiration for Bliss is no secret as she's gone on record to credit the former "Goddess" as the main inspiration behind her own professional wrestling pursuit, which began in 2021. Fast forward to 2026, Paxley now reigns as the NXT Women's North American Champion, with a reign as NXT Women's Champion already behind her. Meanwhile, Bliss is a multi-time world champion, currently aligned with Charlotte Flair in the main roster women's tag team division.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.