Backstage Update On Nikki & Brie Bella Ahead Of WWE SmackDown

Nikki and Brie Bella haven't been seen on WWE programming since "WWE Raw" was in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania the Monday night following Brie's return at the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. During their promo segment, the WWE Hall of Famers announced they were headed toward the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Their storyline for WrestleMania 42 could very well be kicking off Friday night, as a new report from PWInsider Elite revealed the sisters are backstage at "WWE SmackDown" in Phoenix, Arizona. It was revealed earlier in the day on Friday, via WWE's social media, that the Irresistible Forces, Lash Legend and Nia Jax, will defend their Women's Tag Team Championships against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. The Bellas have not been announced for the show publicly, however.

The Bellas have been open about wanting to come back to make a run at the women's tag gold ever since the belts were revealed in December 2018. Nikki made her comeback to WWE last summer, and in her sporadic appearances, feuded with Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer. Brie made her return to WWE as the #29 entrant into the women's Rumble at the end of January.

Elsewhere on "SmackDown" Friday night, Grammy Award-winning artist Jelly Roll will return to WWE as a special guest on "Miz TV." WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill will take on Michin, and the Wyatt Sicks' Uncle Howdy and Erick Rowan will face Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga in non-title action. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton will also make their WrestleMania 42 match official with a contract signing.