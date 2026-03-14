WWE Women's Tag Title Match Ends In Chaos When Returning Bellas Interfere On SmackDown

Lash Legend and Nia Jax are still WWE Women's Tag Team Champions after their match against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss ended due to interference by Brie Bella. The Bellas returned to "WWE SmackDown" on Friday to start their quest for tag gold, but after Jax put Nikki Bella in the way of a big boot by Flair, the match broke down.

Flair and Bliss got their shot after winning a number one contender's match on "SmackDown" last week. Before Legend and Jax could make their way out to the ring for the match, the Bellas came out to say they had next, and that they were going to be watching ringside.

The match also started in a brawl when Legend and Jax went right after their challengers and Flair and Bliss worked together to get them out of the ring. Jax caught Bliss off a cannonball attempt and slammed her face-first onto the apron. Jax then starting mouthing off to the Bellas at ringside. Jax and Bliss were finally the two legal women in the ring, and Jax dominated Bliss throughout a break.

When Bliss was finally able to get the tag to Flair, "The Queen" took out Jax and attacked Legend with chops. She hit the moonsault to Jax, but Legend broke up the pin. The women battled on the outside, and Jax put Nikki in harm's way and she ate Flair's big boot. Jax then took out Brie for good measure. Back in the ring, Flair hit a Natural Selection and Bliss looked for the Twisted Bliss, but Brie jumped in the ring and started to beat down Jax. She then got up to push Bliss, and things broke down into a brawl with the champions standing tall at the end.