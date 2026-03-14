UFC Fight Night 269: Emmett Vs. Vallejos Full Fight Card & Preview

UFC returns to the Meta Apex in Las Vegas this weekend with Fight Night 269, headlined by Josh Emmett versus Kevin Vallejos.

With Vallejos, 24, taking on Emmett, 41, the featherweight main event will see the largest age difference for a UFC main event at 16 years, nine months, and four days. Emmett is coming off back-to-back losses in 2025 while Vallejos is looking to win his fourth fight since securing his UFC contract during the 2024 Contender Series.

Elsewhere on the card, Amanda Lemos is taking on Gillian Robertson at strawweight, having previously intended to fight in December last year. Lone'er Kavanagh was initially scheduled to face Bruno Gustavo da Silva at this event, but he was replaced by Charles Johnson after stepping to headline against Brandon Moreno two weeks ago. There will also be a pair of additional featherweight clashes and a light heavyweight bout rounding out the main card.

The event will be available to watch on Paramount+ for those in the US, as well as UFC Fight Pass and TNT Sports internationally, with the preliminary fights due to start at 5 PM ET, and the main card at 8 PM ET.

Main card:

Featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Kevin Vallejos

Strawweight: Amanda Lemos vs. Gillian Robertson

Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Jose Miguel Delgado

Featherweight: Marwan Rahiki vs. Harry Hardwick

Light Heavyweight: Ion Cutelaba vs. Oumar Sy

Flyweight: Charles Johnson vs. Bruno Silva

Prelims: