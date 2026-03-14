UFC Fight Night 269: Emmett Vs. Vallejos Live Results

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of UFC Fight Night 269, headlined by Josh Emmett versus Kevin Vallejos in featherweight action at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas.

Vallejos will be looking to extend his unbeaten UFC run against the 41-year-old veteran while Emmett is looking to get back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats. They're not the only featherweights in action, with Andre Fili taking on Jose Miguel Delgado and Marwan Rahiki taking on Harry Hardwick.

Charles Johnson will be facing Bruno Silva, having stepped up to replace Lone'er Kavanagh in the bout after he himself had stepped up to beat Brandon Moreno at flyweight two weeks ago.

Ion Cutelaba will be facing Oumar Sy at light heavyweight, and the only women's action on the main card will come at strawweight between Amanda Lemos and Gillian Robertson.

The event will be available to watch on Paramount+ for those in the US, as well as UFC Fight Pass and TNT Sports internationally, with the preliminary fights due to start at 5 PM ET, and the main card at 8 PM ET.