WWE NXT North American Champ Tatum Paxley Says She Is A 'Sneaky Athlete'

Today, wrestling fans likely know "WWE NXT" star Tatum Paxley for her darker character, which blends intense emotions with dangerous actions. As noted in her interview with "Going Ringside," though, they might be surprised to learn that she has an extensive athletic background as well.

"Right now, I have no idea how strong I am right now. I am nowhere near as strong as I was when I got hired, but even when I got hired, I think I was a very sneaky athlete," Paxley said, referring to her background in powerlifting and cheerleading. "I've always been involved in athletics and I'm a very athletic person, but to me, my core is something else. When I got here in WWE, I thought maybe I would show off that strength side of me. And though I could do it, it wasn't my personality. Strength isn't me. I can do it. It's like a hidden talent."

Cheerleading made up the majority of Paxley's pre-WWE athletics as she performed — both for fun and competitively — from a young age up until college. According to the "NXT" star, cheerleading was the entire motivation for her college pursuit, so when she no longer felt invested in it, she dropped out of school.

With cheerleading out of the picture, Paxley then needed another thing to "obsess over," thus the decision to elevate her workouts to specifically powerlifting. Through it, Paxley later became a multi-time powerlifting champion. Now in WWE, she's a former NXT Women's Champion and the reigning NXT Women's North America Champion, set to defend the latter title in a steel cage on Tuesday.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Going Ringside" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.