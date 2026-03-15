Backstage Report On Nino Hamburguesa's AAA Firing After Elbowing Fan

Last week, news emerged that AAA had fired former World Mixed Tag Team Champion Nino Hamburguesa after his physical altercation with a fan. Footage of the incident, which has since gone viral, showed Hamburguesa sitting on the fan's lap and repeatedly elbowing them at an independent wrestling live event in Pachuca, Hidalgo, Mexico. According to Dave Meltzer of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Hamburguesa's actions were the result of a reaction from the fan just moments before.

"I was told that [Hamburguesa] slipped and a fan laughed at him," Meltzer said. "He sat on the fan's lap and he threw some elbows backwards."

If the same series of events were to play out in the past, Meltzer noted that AAA would have been more lenient toward Hamburguesa's punishment. Given that AAA has been acquired by WWE, though, repercussions are expected to be more serious moving forward.

"He just sat on the guy's lap and threw these elbows that weren't particularly hard, but WWE saw it and it got some play," Meltzer said. "It took place eight days ago in Pachuca, and on Friday, the talent was all told that he had been fired. It was to tell them essentially that no matter what happens, don't get into it with fans, don't touch fans. And it's not going to be one of those things where you may be fined, if you're a big star you'll just get away with it. The rules are that you will be fired immediately for doing this, so it was like a lesson."

Many remaining AAA talents were reportedly unhappy about Hamburguesa's firing as they considered him a good, hard-working performer that spent over a decade working in AAA. Where he will land next is unclear.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.