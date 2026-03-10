AAA Star Nino Hamburguesa Fired After Striking Fan At Independent Show

Since WWE first moved to purchase AAA almost a year ago, the only controversies have been onscreen related, from AAA fans rejecting El Hijo del Vikingo's Mega Championship reign last summer to those who wondered whether WWE would Americanize the lucha libre product. But that changed a week ago, when video emerged of AAA luchador Nino Hamburguesa having a physical altercation with a fan in Pachuca, Hidalgo, Mexico's Arena Aficion, prompting many to wonder if there could be repercussions.

There were. Bodyslam+ reports that Hamburguesa was fired from AAA due to the incident; luchablog has also confirmed that Hamburguesa was let go from the promotion. While news is just getting out now, both Bodyslam and luchablog suggest that AAA talent was informed of Hamburguesa's departure on Friday. Neither AAA nor Hamburguesa have commented on the matter at this time.

I can confirm Bodyslam dot net's report that AAA fired Nino Hamburguesa. A video of him elbowing a front row fan at a Tuesday show in Pachuca's Arena Aficion was all over the place in the days after. Other AAA wrestlers were told he was gone on Friday. — luchablog (@luchablog) March 10, 2026

Different world. Would've gotten a private scolding and a slight de-push under prior ownership, and through most of the history of Mexican wrestling. Standards and expectations have changed. Everyone's got to know. — luchablog (@luchablog) March 10, 2026

In the video, Hamburguesa could be seen giving several light elbows to a fan sitting in the front row before proceeding to lay one last elbow into the fan before getting into the ring. It is unclear what the fan did, if anything, to provoke Hamburguesa's actions, though Bodyslam's report suggests that Hamburguesa had been heckled by the fan. Though incidents between fans and luchadors aren't uncommon in lucha libre history, the incident going viral, plus WWE standards being implemented into AAA, are believed to have contributed to Hamburguesa losing his job.

The 30 year old Hamburguesa has spent most of his career with AAA, having first debuted for them in 2012 when he was just 16 years old. Over the course of his career, Hamburguesa captured the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships with Big Mami, but arguably reached his career pinnacle in 2025, when he won the Rey de Reyes tournament by defeating El Hijo del Dr. Wagner, DMT Azul, and El Mesias.