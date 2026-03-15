Jake Hager On Joining Power Slap: 'I've Been Told I Have A Very Slappable Face'

Since retiring from MMA in 2023 and professional wrestling last August, Jake Hager seems to be doing alright for himself. Despite approaching a new career path in creating his own trucking company, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion couldn't stray too far away from the combat sports world. In an exclusive interview with TMZ's "Inside The Ring," Hager revealed his next project in the sport, which he is very excited about.

"I'm so excited to announce that I've signed with UFC Power Slap, Hager announced. "And they're doing a show on April 17 in Vegas live. That's the Friday before 'Mania. I'll be competing in that show in the heavyweight division." Later in his interview he added, "You know, I've been told I have a very slappable face, so I'm sure the line will be around the corner."

As the name implies, Power Slap, is a fighting show where contestants literally slap their way to the top in hopes of becoming the next "Power Slap League" tournament victor. This promotion is owned by the Chief Executive Officer of UFC, Dana White. Originally on TBS, this program went from there to Rumble and now to YouTube. The current champion in Hager's weight class is Damien Dibbell, whose held the title since May 24, 2023.

Hager is a former WWE Superstar, working for the Stamford-based promotion from 2006-2017. He'd later join WWE's top rival in AEW in 2019, aligning himself with Chris Jericho's first-led stable in the company, The Inner Circle. In May of 2024, Hager chose not to re-sign his AEW contract. After his departure, he was quite critical of company's President and CEO, Tony Khan.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "TMZ Sports" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.