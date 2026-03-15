Booker T Comments On WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Leaving WrestleMania Weekend

Unlike past years, "WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver will not be a part of WrestleMania festivities, but rather a stand-alone show on April 4, two weeks before "The Shows of Shows." Now heading into the "NXT" premium live event, commentator Booker T admittedly isn't sure whether that distance will help or hurt it. He is certain, however, that its feel will be new to fans and the "NXT" roster.

"I don't know, man," Booker said on the "Hall of Fame" podcast when asked if Stand & Deliver's move away from WrestleMania would be good for the PLE. "I don't mind being an add-on because we know we ain't going to have a problem selling tickets. We're going to be around everything that's going on. Actually, having the young guys still have a piece of that feeling of WrestleMania, I thought was very, very, very important. I really did. So yeah, it's going to be different."

"NXT" Stand & Deliver will emanate from The Factory at The District in St. Louis, with appearances from NXT Champion Joe Hendry, NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne, and NXT North American Champion Myles Borne advertised. Per reports, the decision to relocate this year's big "NXT" premium live event stems from multiple reasons, including relief to WWE's production team, who were previously tasked with producing three shows ("WWE SmackDown," WWE Hall of Fame, and "NXT") in 24 hours ahead of WrestleMania night one. The move would additionally provide Stand & Deliver with a bigger spotlight and potential for greater success.

WrestleMania 42 week will take WWE back to Las Vegas, where a number of high-profile matches are already confirmed. The two-night WrestleMania event itself will be held on April 18 and 19.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.