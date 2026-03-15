Tony Khan Comments On Paramount & WBD Relationships As New MyAEW Platform Launches

Milestone after milestone, AEW has hit the ground running since its initiation in 2019. Heading into its seventh year, new changes are on the horizon, including the launch of MyAEW from earlier this week, and its broadcasting partner in Warner Bros. Discovery being acquired by Paramount after winning the bidding war with another titan streaming company in the mix, Netflix. While some in this industry see this merger through very critical and concerning lenses, Tony Khan remains optimistic with a glass half-full viewpoint, within the realm of possibility that his weekly programming could be featured on the same channel as UFC, should that come to fruition.

"I'm very excited about the future at Warner Bros...I think it's a really exciting time for AEW," the President and CEO said in his media call ahead of tonight's Revolution pay-per-view event. "We've built a great relationship here. There's been a lot of changes since AEW arrived...I would love to be on the same channel as UFC. I have a great relationship with Dana White and Hunter Campbell. While their sister promotion [WWE] is also in pro wrestling, and it's of a competitive nature there, I think that on my behalf, I'd love to be on the same channel as UFC. I see a lot of positive utility to that."

As the CEO of Paramount Skydance, David Ellison, put it, he would like for UFC to be showcased weekly – particularly on Saturday nights – once this merger is complete. That said, the concern lies in whether "AEW Collision" will remain one of the company's weekly flagship programs or not. While that's another bridge for Khan, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Paramount to cross in the near future, consideration for how MyAEW fares in this new acquisition was also asked in this week's media scrum. Khan remained positive in his reply.

"I think the world of David Ellison, and I feel I have a very good relationship with him as well... With MyAEW...this has really nothing to do with the incredible relationship with AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery," he responded. "MyAEW is really about international, trying to reach as many fans overseas as possible."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "AEW" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.