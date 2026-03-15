AEW Revolution 2026 Full & Final Card
The time has come for All Elite Wrestling's first pay-per-view of 2026, and with a 13-match card, it will surely be action-packed.
Revolution brings AEW to the Crypto.com Arena in sunny Los Angeles, California, though by the end of it, fans could see a dark cloud of blood. In what will likely be the most grueling bout, MJF will put the AEW World Championship on the line in a Texas Death Match against "Hangman" Adam Page, with the added stipulation that if Page loses, he can never challenge for the world title ever again. As it stands, Page boasts a 5-1 record in Texas Death, and come Revolution, he's promised that MJF will leave with an ambulance-ride-inducing loss. Meanwhile, MJF insists that Page is "all out of bullets" when it comes to facing him.
Willow Nightingale will pull double duty at Revolution as she firstly defends TBS Championship against AEW's newest female signee, Lena Kross, on the Zero Hour pre-show. Following that, "The Babe With The Power" will return to the ring alongside her fellow AEW Women's Tag Team Champion Harley Cameron, this time with the aim of retaining the respective titles over Kross and Megan Bayne.
AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) will raise their titles up against long-time rivals The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson). Like usual, FTR's manager Stokely Hathaway is expected to be lingering nearby for this bout. Meanwhile, FTR's new ally Tommaso Ciampa will compete in the 21-Man BlackJack Battle Royale for the AEW National Championship on the Zero Hour. So far, only Ciampa and Ricochet, the reigning champion, are confirmed as entrants.
More Title Bouts & Heated Rivalries
Elsewhere at Revolution, a number of Don Callis Family members will be in action. Fresh off their title win on "AEW Dynamite," newly-crowned AEW World Trios Champions Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis will defend the titles against two of their predecessors, Kevin Knight and "Speedball Mike Bailey, who have found a new ally in Mistico to fill out their team. DCF's Konosuke Takeshita has his respective locked eyes on AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley, whom he will challenge in a match with no time limit. For Andrade, the stable's newest member, his focus will be on former AEW Tag Team Champion Bandido as they meet in a singles bout.
In non-title action, Swerve Strickland will battle Brody King to prove who the true most dangerous man in AEW is. Meanwhile, The Dogs (David Finlay, Clark Connors, and Gabe Kidd) look to make a statement in their group PPV debut in a tornado trios bout against Roderick Strong, Darby Allin, and Orange Cassidy.
Rounding out the PPV title matches, Kris Statlander will challenge Thekla for the AEW Women's World Championship in a two-out-of-three falls contest. This comes just weeks after "The Cosmic Killer" initially defeated Thekla on "Dynamite," then lost the title to her in a strap match.
Also in the AEW women's division, the feud between "Timeless" Toni Storm and Marina Shafir continues. For months, members of The Death Riders and The Conglomeration have involved themselves in the Storm-Shafir rivalry. At Revolution, though, everyone is banned from ringside as Storm and Shafir go one-on-one.
Finally, social media sensation Big Boom AJ will make his in-ring return on the Revolution Zero Hero alongside QT Marshall. Together, they'll take on The Infantry. Wrestling fans last saw AJ compete on "ROH on HonorClub" in December.