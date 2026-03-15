AEW Revolution 2026 Full & Final Card

The time has come for All Elite Wrestling's first pay-per-view of 2026, and with a 13-match card, it will surely be action-packed.

Revolution brings AEW to the Crypto.com Arena in sunny Los Angeles, California, though by the end of it, fans could see a dark cloud of blood. In what will likely be the most grueling bout, MJF will put the AEW World Championship on the line in a Texas Death Match against "Hangman" Adam Page, with the added stipulation that if Page loses, he can never challenge for the world title ever again. As it stands, Page boasts a 5-1 record in Texas Death, and come Revolution, he's promised that MJF will leave with an ambulance-ride-inducing loss. Meanwhile, MJF insists that Page is "all out of bullets" when it comes to facing him.

Willow Nightingale will pull double duty at Revolution as she firstly defends TBS Championship against AEW's newest female signee, Lena Kross, on the Zero Hour pre-show. Following that, "The Babe With The Power" will return to the ring alongside her fellow AEW Women's Tag Team Champion Harley Cameron, this time with the aim of retaining the respective titles over Kross and Megan Bayne.

AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) will raise their titles up against long-time rivals The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson). Like usual, FTR's manager Stokely Hathaway is expected to be lingering nearby for this bout. Meanwhile, FTR's new ally Tommaso Ciampa will compete in the 21-Man BlackJack Battle Royale for the AEW National Championship on the Zero Hour. So far, only Ciampa and Ricochet, the reigning champion, are confirmed as entrants.