WINC Watchlist: Jon Moxley Vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Fast forward to the end of 2022 and AEW is already in a very different spot to where it was when Jon Moxley and Konosuke Takeshita last faced off. We had all of the fall out from "Brawl Out," and while The Elite had returned to the company, CM Punk was still away from the company nursing his injuries. WWE found a new lease on life and could genuinely make the claim of being the hottest company in the world, and MJF had just kicked off his first reign as the AEW World Champion that wouldn't come to an end until the final show of the following year.

A lot had changed for both Takeshita and Moxley as well. For Takeshita, he had officially signed with AEW in November after becoming one of the hottest young wrestlers in the world through his performances on AEW TV, but had been scouted from afar by Don Callis who hadn't gotten into his ear just yet. As for Moxley, he became the Undisputed AEW World Champion by beating Punk, lost the title to Punk who then had to vacate it because of injuries and the whole "Brawl Out" incident, won the title again but dropped it to MJF at Full Gear thanks to William Regal turning on the Blackpool Combat Club, with Regal literally leaving AEW just a few days before this match.

To put it simply, this match had very low stakes. Both men didn't even get entrances at the start of "AEW Rampage" as the show dove straight into the action, and it's probably because it took place on "Rampage" that this match doesn't get talked about a lot, which is a shame because it is just as good as their initial meeting five months earlier. The match acts as a natural escalation from the first one as Takeshita enters with a lot more confidence and experience. He's the one who actively goes for the control of the match rather than trying to take advantage of Moxley's errors, which causes Moxley to dive into his bag of dirty tricks. He takes the action into the crowd where he is more comfortable, but Takeshita is able to hang with Moxley and busts him open on the outside, reversing the roles from the initial bout.

Moxley bleeding in matches became something of a meme by this point as you couldn't look at him a certain way without him furiously blading himself, but seeing him on the backfoot because of the blood loss gives this match a different spin from the first one. Takeshita is firing on all cylinders by busting out all of his big guns, and because of the lowered stakes and Takeshita just being signed to a full-time deal, the crowd leaned in once again and thought this might be the night where Takeshita gets that first major victory. However, it's Moxley who takes advantage of Takeshita trying to escalate things by using his experience to once again get a submission victory via a Bulldog Choke.

"Rampage" was a show that rewarded you for being loyal to it because you never knew when a banger like this would happen. Definitely one of the best matches in "Rampage" history, and well worth a watch.