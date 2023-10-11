AEW's Don Callis Explains His Methodology For Assembling His Family

For many years, Don Callis played a truly pivotal role in the career of Kenny Omega — a man widely regarded as one of the best in-ring performers in history. But for better or worse, all that has changed in recent months following a devastating betrayal on "AEW Dynamite" earlier this year.

In the wake of the turn, Callis has now aligned himself with a host of new family members, with Konosuke Takeshita the first to join forces with the Canadian manager, before the high-flying duo of Will Ospreay and Sammy Guevara joined forces to create a new faction in AEW. In an interview with "Busted Open," Callis opened up on his vision for the group and his desire to further separate himself from his long-term history with Omega.

"When I put this family together, I tried to have superior athletes and people who had something special. What they all have in common is what I call 'explosion' –- it's zero to 60 very quickly," he said. "Things are just starting and things are starting to play out in the NFL ... people used to say, 'Oh was it Bill Belichick or was it Tom Brady' – with me and Kenny Omega, it was the reverse, it looks like it was me all along. It feels so good to unburden myself ... Kenny Omega was a barnacle, a wood tick sucking all the life out of me. Now, I have athletes who are focused and that's really been a blessing for me."

Takeshita, Ospreay, and Guevara have now been aided by the inclusion of Powerhouse Hobbs to the stable, who picked up a dominant victory over Chris Jericho on the October 10 edition of "AEW Dynamite." The status of Ospreay in AEW remains clouded, with the English sensation still contracted with NJPW until the end of 2023 and set to enter free agency early next year.

