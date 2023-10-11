AEW Dynamite Vs. WWE NXT, 10/10/23: 4 Things We Hated And 4 Things We Loved

Two titles changed hands on "Title Tuesday," and I have issues with both of them.

I'm a big Hikaru Shida fan, and I think it's objectively cool that she's AEW's first three-time women's champ. I'm also cautiously hopeful that Saraya no longer having the title but seemingly still feuding with Toni Storm means we're actually getting a women's division feud that doesn't involve a championship, which should theoretically lead to more time for women on AEW TV. But that's entirely hypothetical at this point, and while I don't have a problem with Shida holding the gold, I don't really understand ... why? Like, it was only Saraya's second defense. She'd been champion for 45 days, and Shida was also the champion before her. Saraya never really had a feud or storyline of her own while she was champion; she wasn't even really feuding with Shida, before or after All In. Basically the only thing she did with the belt was help facilitate the rise of Storm's "Timeless" character. So ... what was the point of Saraya's reign? If it was always planned this way, why do the All In title change at all? Just because they were in London? And if it wasn't always planned this way, what changed? AEW signing Saraya and allowing her to wrestle was a big screaming deal not even a year ago, and her winning the championship felt like a prophecy coming true. Now it just feels like it never happened. So what the hell did?

Over in the International title picture, meanwhile, we had Orange Cassidy winning the championship back despite not even being originally announced for the show. Apparently Jon Moxley still isn't cleared to compete after that concussion he so obviously suffered a couple weeks ago (so tricky, these brain injuries — you might not want to keep wrestling for 12 minutes after you've 100% clearly just gotten one) and most of us were assuming he was winning the title back Tuesday night, so apparently Tony Khan's solution is to just give it back to Cassidy, which ... now what? Cassidy is coming off a 326-day title reign with a long-running story about how all the defenses (31 in total, an AEW record) were wearing his body down. Moxley finally dethroning him was a huge moment. So what, are they just going to wait until Moxley comes back and have him beat Orange again? Is Orange going to have another lengthy reign? Both options seem like creative dead ends. Why was it so important that we get that title off Rey Fenix as soon as possible? And why did it have to be Orange instead of someone else on your MASSIVELY BLOATED ROSTER who could have used the rub?

I don't know, I don't get any of this. This kind of booking is why AEW isn't for me.