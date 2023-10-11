Jade Cargill, Brian Pillman Jr. Make First Official Appearances On WWE NXT

Two former AEW wrestlers — Jade Cargill and Brian Pillman Jr. — made their first official "WWE NXT" appearances during this week's episode. The appearances happened while "NXT" and "AEW Dynamite" went head-to-head in a ratings war Tuesday night due to "Dynamite" temporarily shifting evenings to accommodate the Major League Baseball playoffs.

During "NXT," Pillman Jr. appeared in a video package, where he spoke about not really remembering his late father — former WWE and WCW star Brian Pillman. He also revealed that going forward, he is going to be using the last name "King," because "I'm nobody's Junior." Pillman Jr. joined WWE's developmental brand back in August and has yet to make his in-ring debut.

Meanwhile, in a backstage segment, Cargill came out of a white SUV and was greeted by the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, Shawn Michaels. WWE fans did catch a glimpse of Cargill last Saturday during the Fastlane pre-show, when WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque was seen greeting her. Cargill signed with the promotion on September 26.