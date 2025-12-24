WINC Watchlist: Best Of AEW's Continental Classic

At a time where MJF was feuding with "The Devil," some of the company's biggest stars were going down with injury, and CM Punk's WWE return had turned that company from red hot to white hot, the inaugural Continental Classic tournament was the one high point for AEW at the end of 2023. The first round-robin tournament to take place in AEW that many saw as a way for Bryan Danielson to wrestle in a G1 Climax style setting without actually traveling to NJPW, the reason why so many people look forward to the tournament every year is down to the success of the first one, and these two men are the stars of that tournament.

Heading into the December 2, 2023 episode of "AEW Collision," Eddie Kingston had already lost his opening round match to Brody King, and since he had already wagered his ROH World and NJPW STRONG Openweight Championships as a way to create the "American Triple Crown," his match with Bryan Danielson already had a must-win feel to it. As for the "American Dragon," this was his first match of the competition, though he wasn't walking in fresh by any means as he wasn't long off returning from a broken arm, and was forced to wear an eyepatch after breaking his orbital bone just a few weeks earlier.

Even though Danielson had a more compressed schedule due to missing the first week of action, he was able to stroll into this bout with the "Mad King" and pick him apart with expert precision. Knowing that Kingston was already emotional going into it as he knew a loss would put him on the verge of elimination, he was able to pick his moments rather than go all out in order to gain an early victory. He knew that Kingston was going to come in all guns blazing, and even though some of the chops he took sounded like whip being cracked, Danielson knew that as long as he was able to weather the storm, he was the favorite.

All of this combines for an emotional rollercoaster of a match as Kingston is desperately trying to stay in the fight, but he is simply outmatched and outworked by the "American Dragon." Danielson gets the win with the Busaiku Knee, leaving Kingston battered and beaten on the mat knowing that he must be perfect for the rest of the tournament. To rub salt in the wounds, Danielson gets a sign from the crowd that reads "Eddie Is A Bum" and leaves it with the "Mad King" as the show goes off the air, but little did Danielson know he would face an improved version of Kingston weeks later.

Written by Sam Palmer