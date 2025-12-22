What If The Winner Of AEW's Continental Classic Received A World Championship Match?

While he probably wouldn't have wanted to give up the opportunity of holding a version of the Triple Crown while decked out in the yellow and black of one of his heroes, "Dangerous K" Toshiaki Kawada, Eddie Kingston was the winner of the first Continental Classic and would have earned a shot at the AEW Men's World Championship if he lived in this alternate universe.

If we are sticking with Revolution as the place where all tournament winners get their shot, it would mean that the match for the AEW Men's World Championship at Revolution 2024 would have been between Kingston and the champion at the time, Samoa Joe. We've recently gotten a glimpse of what a world title match between Kingston and Joe would look like in AEW as the two men recently fought over the gold on the 2025 Winter Is Coming edition of "AEW Dynamite."

It's unlikely that the match would have main evented Revolution 2024 given that the show was built around the retirement of Sting, but there are a few knock-on effects that would have changed 2024 for the better in Kingston's case. Kingston would probably not have wrestled Gabe Kidd at NJPW Resurgence in May 2024, the match where Kingston got injured and had to spend 16 months away from the ring. Kingston would have been all over the AEW product in the first half of 2024, and the promos he would have cut in the lead up to Revolution would have had some fans saying "Sorry Stinger, but that main event slot belongs to the Mad King."

Whether or not Kingston would have won that match remains to be seen, but if he didn't, he would have been included in the Anarchy In The Arena match at Double or Nothing that he was pulled from due to injury. He would have also been involved in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament to determine who faces the World Champion at All In London, and given that he won the Continental Classic, Kingston would have been one of the most feared men in the field, with anyone who beat him being pushed massively given the success Kingston had.

Of course, there is every chance Kingston would have lost to Joe at Revolution and life would have continued as normal, but 2024 would have looked a lot different with "The Mad King" still in the picture.