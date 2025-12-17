AEW Star Kyle Fletcher Reveals He And Tag Partner Mark Davis Nearly Signed With WWE

In an alternate universe, rising AEW star Kyle Fletcher may be a rising star in WWE instead, as prior to signing with AEW in 2023, reports emerged that WWE had interesting in signing both Fletcher and Aussie Open partner Mike Davis. In an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Fletcher confirmed that WWE that interest was real. However, while he initially described the decision between AEW and WWE as a "toss up," he revealed that talks with WWE didn't go that far.

"We had a zoom call with them, and we kind of spoke about what the deal would entail, that sort of thing," Fletcher said. "And I think when it got to that point, we...it just didn't feel like the right fit at the time. So we didn't get super close. It was kind of like at the point where there was options there. But AEW was just the right fit for us at the time, for sure."

As to why AEW proved to be a better fit for both Fletcher and Davis at the time, Fletcher pointed to the duo's experience working for the promotion as part of the AEW/New Japan working relationship as providing them an opportunity to get an inside look at the promotion. Both he and Davis liked what they saw.

"We were lucky enough that we worked there a couple of times," Fletcher said. "We got brought in as a part of New Japan to do a couple of things. And I think it was the vibe there...to me it was...I don't want to say freedom, but I think there's a lot of trust there to...I can produce the wrestling I want to produce, and I can wrestle the way I love to wrestle. And I think experiencing that beforehand and knowing that, I think that was what kind of drew me towards AEW."

