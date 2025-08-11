TNA Wrestling's Nic Nemeth Calls This Recently Crowned Champion 'The Future Of AEW'

Over the last two years, AEW star Kyle Fletcher has been on a steady ascent through the company, and that push has taken a step up in recent months. Fletcher defeated Dustin Rhodes to become the new TNT Champion on July 31 and, speaking on "Busted Open Radio," TNA star Nic Nemeth sees a bright future ahead for the 26-year-old.

"They've absolutely invested in a kid that is their future, 100%," Fletcher said. "This guy has been molded for the last year and a half, since he shaved his head. I really think there is 10 to 20 years of main event [matches] in him, once we get there."

The moment Fletcher shaved his head on "AEW Dynamite" was important for a few reasons. In addition to being a bold aesthetic change, it emphasized Fletcher's break from Will Ospreay, whom he had betrayed days before. The segment also marked the start of a new focus on Fletcher as one of AEW's central villains and an arch-rival to one of its top stars in Ospreay.

Fletcher has been paired up with Don Callis since late 2023, and Nemeth believes he's learned a few things from the veteran performer. The last time Fletcher and Callis were on the mic together, Nemeth noticed that Fletcher was able to generate just as strong of a reaction from the crowd as his manager. According to Nemeth, Fletcher has an incredibly high ceiling, but there's something he has to do first.

"He's way taller than most of the guys on the show," Nemeth stated. "At some point down the line, he'll start working — not like a big man, but just like a bigger guy. And I really think that will be when it takes off completely."

