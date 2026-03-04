Match Spotlight: Kenny Omega And Hangman Adam Page Vs. Young Bucks, AEW Revolution 2020

Tensions between the Young Bucks and Omega/Page had been building for months, on and off, with most of the emphasis on the growing divide between "Hangman" and his friends. That strife grows throughout this match, made ever more serious by the fact that Omega and Page managed to win the title before the Young Bucks, despite their reputation as arguably the best tag team of their generation.

As the bell rings, the crowd gives its full support to Omega and Page, while the reception to the Young Bucks is much more mixed. The Jackson brothers play up the heelish side of their personalities throughout the match, especially against Page, who also has his dark side on display at times.

Thankfully, in this case, the in-ring action rises to (or even surpasses) the level of the soap opera playing out outside the ring. While all four wrestlers are quite obviously gifted in different ways, in my mind, it's Omega who has immaculate pacing, and it's on full display here. Knowing full-well that they're going 30 minutes, the teams avoid starting off too hot, instead opting to re-establish all their interpersonal issues inside the ring. It's setup for all the payoffs to come later on in the match.

The pace quickens as the Young Bucks start to enact violence on Page, with the brothers double-teaming "Hangman" and keeping him away from Omega, until Page is able to turn the tables. He targets Matt's lower back, which the tag specialist had been selling for years (or at least what felt like years). However, when Page goes to tag Omega in, the two get into a brief spat, with the camera capturing Omega's passive aggressive expression as a breadcrumb for their own eventual schism.