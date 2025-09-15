What Could Have Been: What If CM Punk Doesn't Get Injured At AEW All Out 2022?

It's only been three years since, AEW All Out 2022, but it's already one of the most historic wrestling pay-per-views of the last decade — not because of anything that actually happened on the show itself, but because of what happened immediately afterward. Then-AEW World Champion CM Punk appeared at the post-show media scrum to answer questions, but the journalists and content creators in the NOW Arena that night had no idea that what they were about to hear come out of Punk's mouth would change the course of both AEW and the wider wrestling world.

Following his victory over Jon Moxley, Punk addressed the rumors that he had Scott "Colt Cabana" Colton fired after he debut for the company in 2021, going off on the wrestling media, Cabana, "Hangman" Adam Page, and AEW EVPs Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. This verbal onslaught would prompt The Elite to confront Punk about his comments in his locker room after the press conference, leading to a brawl breaking out between The Elite, Punk, and Punk's close friend Ace Steel, who was an agent for AEW at the time. News about the fight spread like wildfire, and the name "Brawl Out" quickly stuck. Everyone involved in the brawl was suspended, with Ace Steel eventually being let go, but details about what actually happened have remained murky due to no one really being allowed to talk about it.

What we can talk about is an alternate universe where none of this happened, because there's never been a bigger "What If?" moment in AEW than "Brawl Out." For context, we are doing this under the assumption that Punk never tore his triceps in the match with Moxley — both because it's more interesting and because it seems unlikely that things would've gotten as bad as they did without the injury in play. Three years later, what would the wrestling world look like today if "Brawl Out" never happened?