Backstage Details On The Elite's AEW Return

Its official — The Elite will be making their return to AEW at Full Gear when they challenge Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championships. This comes on the heels of Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks being away from the company for an extended period of time following their post-All Out backstage altercation with CM Punk. As a result, the Trios Titles, which The Elite had just won at All Out, were vacated.

While the Young Bucks did not show their faces on-screen at last night's "AEW Dynamite, according to Fightful Select, they were indeed backstage though. Death Triangle instead passively hinted at meeting The Elite this Saturday at the pay-per-view with a new graphic popping up to reveal Death Triangle vs. The Elite as officially signed. The plan all along, since the backstage waters have calmed some, has been for The Elite to come back at Full Gear and not before, despite their presence backstage Wednesday.

Speaking of backstage presences, Kenny Omega's right-hand man Don Callis has been making his felt behind the scenes on several different occasions over the last several weeks. He's expected to accompany Omega once again upon his return, as has become the norm over the years. Omega had only just recently returned to action in the weeks leading up to All Out, joining the Bucks to enter the brackets of the AEW World Trios Championship tournament, after being sidelined to treat a series of major injuries he had sustained over the years.