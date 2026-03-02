Update On The Timeline Of Tommaso Ciampa's WWE Departure & AEW Debut

It has been a little over a month since Tommaso Ciampa surprised everyone by showing up on the January 28 episode of "AEW Dynamite," and the "Psycho Killer" has been very busy already.

Ciampa has one short reign with the AEW TNT Championship under his belt, which came to an end at the hands of Kyle Fletcher on the February 11 episode of "Dynamite," but a recent report from Fightful Select claimed that Ciampa could have actually shown up in AEW earlier than expected. Fightful reported that Ciampa was meant to debut the week prior to when he showed up, but his scheduled appearance at the January 21 episode of "Dynamite" was pushed back by a week due to the bad weather conditions, which in turn caused the January 24 episode of "AEW Collision" to be moved from Arlington, Texas to Orlando, Florida. However, that report has since been debunked by Fightful themselves.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select revealed that he was told by AEW sources directly that Ciampa couldn't have possibly been at the January 21 episode of "Dynamite" as he was still under contract with WWE at that time. By the time the January 28 episode rolled around, Ciampa was a free agent and could appear wherever he wanted. Sapp rounded off by apologizing for any confusion caused.

The "Psycho Killer" has also revealed in recent interviews that his AEW debut came together at the very last minute, stating that he was on a family vacation at a giraffe safari in Texas when the opportunity to appear on both "Dynamite" and "Collision" while AEW was in Texas came about. Ciampa got his presentation sorted, debuted on "Dynamite," continued his vacation, went to "Collision" and won the TNT Championship from Mark Briscoe, and still had enough time to finish his vacation before the following week's set of TV shows.