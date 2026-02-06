Tommaso Ciampa Explains How His AEW Deal Came Together Quickly

Tommaso Ciampa has only been in AEW for a little over one week, but he has already had a roller coaster of a journey in his new environment. He made his surprise debut on the January 28 episode of "AEW Dynamite" to confront Mark Briscoe, accepting Briscoe's challenge for an AEW TNT Championship match. That bout would take place three days later on the January 31 episode of "AEW Collision," where the "Psycho Killer" shocked the world by defeating Briscoe to become the new champion. All of this occurred just a few days after his WWE contract expired, and during a recent interview on Sports Illustrated's "The Takedown," a family vacation played a part in his AEW debut happening so soon.

"My wife and I, I don't know, a couple of months ago or so when we started to realize we're not going to stay with WWE, we're going to bet on ourselves here. I said 'Well, my contract's up at midnight, January 26, nobody knows that and I want to keep it that way.' Where is AEW on that Wednesday? They were in Texas, and my wife for, I don't know, five years has been eyeing up Blue Hill Ranch, which is in Texas. It's a giraffe safari where you get to stay, and we looked at it and Dynamite and Collision, Blue Hill Ranch is in the middle of the two. So I said 'Babe, why don't we just book a family trip and if things work out and I can get to AEW that Wednesday, it's a two-hour drive, and if it doesn't, we have a family vacation.'"

Ciampa explained that he put the feelers out shortly after his contract with WWE expired, which led to him having conversations with both QT Marshall and RD Evans about potentially showing up in AEW. The current AEW TNT Champion stated that he was in Texas and was able to be at both shows, and before he knew it, he was signed with the company.