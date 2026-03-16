AEW's Billy Gunn Talks Continued Relationship With Ex-WWE Writer Road Dogg

AEW's Billy Gunn has named his former tag team partner, Road Dogg, as his favorite wrestler of all time.

The duo, who went by the tag team name The New Age Outlaws and were part of D-Generation X, played an important role during the Attitude Era, when their popularity skyrocketed. Gunn recently explained in an interview with "Monopoly Events" that their close personal relationship is why Road Dogg is his favorite of all time.

"So, this pains me more than I [can imagine] [my favorite] it has to be Road Dogg. He is my favorite. He is my favorite of all time because he was part of one of the best times in wrestling and he is my true partner because I talk to him all the time and it's just to say, 'hello' and that you can't beat," said Gunn.

The veteran star also named Road Dogg as his favorite member of the D-Generation X faction, a group which also included Triple H, Chyna, Shawn Michaels, and X-Pac. Gunn has previously credited Road Dogg, aka Brian James, for helping him become a popular star in WWE, saying that James motivated him to become better and helped him believe in himself.

The tag team had a short time together in WWE, teaming together between 1997 and 2000, before they reunited in TNA a few years down the line. They featured together in the 2010s, eventually leading them to return to WWE, where they had yet another run before they wrestled their final match together in 2015, after which Road Dogg retired from in-ring action. While Road Dogg transitioned to a backstage role, which he recently quit, Billy Gunn continues to wrestle well into his 60s and features sporadically on AEW as well as the indies.