AEW's MJF: WWE's Seth Rollins And I Are Undeniable, It's A Big Deal When We Hang Out

AEW World Champion MJF discussed his recent interaction with WWE's Seth Rollins, opening up about the camaraderie he shares with him.

MJF has spoken fondly about Rollins' wife and WWE star Becky Lynch, and now has praised Rollins following their meeting.

"The thing is, in our industry, when somebody is undeniable, you want to get to know and talk to that person because we respect the sport that we do. Seth Rollins is undeniable. MJF is undeniable. So, it's a big deal when I get to hang out with him, and it's a big deal when he gets to hang out with me. We enjoy each other's company. We enjoy picking each other's brains. He's one hell of a talent, man. He's the face of his promotion. I'm the face of mine," he said on "TMZ Sports."

He stated that he meets and speaks to several WWE stars, highlighting how there's no tribalism between wrestlers in AEW and WWE. MJF said that wrestlers in both companies want each other to be successful, even if he has issues with certain things about WWE.

"There were plenty of other WWE wrestlers that wanted to talk to me, and that's the other thing about this tribalism thing that I do find quite funny is, for example, I said this recently in an interview. I said I don't think it makes sense for people to jump from my company to go over there for less money and less TV time just so they can, you know, cross their fingers and hope for a WrestleMania moment. I think that that's fu**ed up, right? I don't think that makes sense," MJF added. "But at the same time, I will sit here and I will tell you that I have plenty of friends that work there, and I want them to succeed, just as there are people over there that want us to succeed."

MJF said that he stands up for wrestlers over promotions, and looks out for the best interest of his peers in the busines, across promotions.