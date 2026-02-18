MJF Says If You Don't Like This WWE Titleholder, 'Go F*** Yourself'

While their places of works may be feuding, AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman has nothing but love for WWE's Becky Lynch. In fact, he rebukes anyone that feels otherwise.

While appearing on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," MJF explained how he landed his role as Gordie, the son of Happy Gilmore, in "Happy Gilmore 2." In doing so, MJF expressed support for Lynch, who appeared in the film, specifically as Maxi Golf team member Flex, as well.

"Happy Gilmore 2, I had an audition. I auditioned to be actually the evil golfer that would have been beside Becky's character," MJF said. "Becky rules, by the way. If you don't like Becky Lynch, go f*** yourself."

Lynch later acknowledged MJF's praise in a social media post, writing "BECKY BELIEVERS come in all shapes and sizes. They are from all walks of life. Some are even located behind FORBIDDEN DOORS!" MJF responded to it with a gif of himself nodding in approval.

Currently, Lynch is in her second reign as WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, with her next title defense set for Elimination Chamber against AJ Lee on February 28. Meanwhile, MJF is in his second run as AEW World Champion, coming off a successful title defense over Brody King at AEW Grand Slam Australia.

Earlier this month, MJF crossed paths with Lynch's husband and fellow WWE star Seth Rollins at the Radio Row festivities ahead of the NFL's Super Bowl LX. Similar to Lynch, MJF seemed to be on friendly terms with Rollins as the two were seen sharing laughs.