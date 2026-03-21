Tony Schiavone Says Former ROH World Champion Is Underused In AEW

One consistent criticism toward AEW is the lack of screentime several fan-favorite wrestlers receive, especially those who still tend to get strong reactions from live crowds. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Johnny TV recently expressed how he feels "underutilized" in AEW, and according to Tony Schiavone, Johnny TV may not be the only one.

"If you don't like Jay Lethal, something's wrong with you, man," Schiavone opined during an episode of his "What Happened When" podcast. "I'll say this – this is Tony Schiavone saying this – he is a wonderful, underused, piece of talent in AEW."

While Lethal still occasionally wrestles in ROH and on "AEW Collision," his last major storyline was when his stable – The Lethal Connection – feuded with AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR for the title back in 2023, even having a match at Double or Nothing. As a singles star, he was involved in the inaugural Continental Classic, but didn't record a single point in his block.

Despite his utilization, back in 2023, Lethal expressed the desire to face off against Chris Jericho before the veteran's eventual retirement, describing the potential bout as a dream match. At the time of writing, Jericho and Lethal have yet to step into the same ring, and if the "Learning Tree" decides whether or not he'll stick with AEW – considering he's been absent from television since April 2025 – Lethal might still see his dream match materialize, which could also give him some much-needed TV time.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What Happened When" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.