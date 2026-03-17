Backstage Report On Dominik Mysterio Not Being Cleared For WWE Raw Title Match

Last night on "WWE Raw," Penta defended the Intercontinental Championship against Dragon Lee in a thrilling 11 minute contest, but according to a new report, the match was not initially scheduled to take place on the show.

Speaking on the "Wrestling Observer Radio," Bryan Alvarez revealed Dominik Mysterio was originally slated to be in action instead of Penta on Monday's episode, but plans changed after he sustained an injury wrestling El Hijo de Vikingo in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide over the weekend.

"So apparently it was supposed to be Dragon Lee versus Dominik on this show, but I guess Dominik got hurt at the Rey De Reyes show ... we had Penta and Dragon Lee as the replacement."

Dave Meltzer also added that Mysterio picked up the injury when Vikingo threw a steel chair at his face, which left him busted open. Alvarez later confirmed that Mysterio is in concussion protocol and has yet to be medically cleared. Mysterio's latest injury also marks the second time he's been hurt within three months, as he just returned to the ring in February after recovering from an ongoing shoulder issue.

At Rey De Reyes, Mysterio retained the AAA Mega Championship against Vikingo, which has resulted in the Mexican star never being allowed to challenge for the title again while the gold is in "Dirty Dom's" hands. If Mysterio had lost to Vikingo, he would've been forced to leave AAA forever.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.