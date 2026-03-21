Former Producer David Sahadi Details His WWE Exit & Tense Dynamic With Kevin Dunn

From the early 1990s to the early 2000s, David Sahadi worked for WWE as a Creative Director, and was responsible for many of the company's video packages during his time there. He decided to leave the company in 2003 and went on to become an influential figure behind the scenes in TNA. Looking back on his WWE tenure during an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Sahadi was eager to offer a clear explanation of his departure.

"It came to an end because the company had gotten so big ... and become very corporate," Sahadi said. "When it became corporate, it became sterile. And we also lost the competition in WCW, and it became kind of like – when you lose your number-one competitor, or any competitor, you kind of tend to rest on your laurels. Iron sharpens iron, but we had no iron anymore."

Sahadi took credit for being one of a handful of figures responsible for pushing WWE into the "Attitude Era" to help business rebound after taking losses against WCW, but as WWE moved away from that era, Sahadi needed a change. Along with that, he frequently butted heads with executive producer Kevin Dunn, whom he answered to in the company. Although Sahadi gave Dunn six weeks notice ahead of his planned departure, Sahadi suspects Dunn waited to tell Vince McMahon until just days before.

"I think Kevin Dunn spun it in a way to make Kevin look good," Sahadi continued. "It makes Kevin look bad if one of the top guys is leaving under Kevin's watch."

According to Sahadi, that period of his career ruined his relationship with McMahon, who Sahadi said previously viewed him as a "golden boy." Despite the way his exit went down, Sahadi looks back proudly on the work he did with WWE, and he hopes to someday get closure with McMahon.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.