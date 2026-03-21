WWE HOFer Jim Ross Doesn't Believe Stone Cold Steve Austin Will Wrestle Again

It wouldn't be a WrestleMania season if there weren't rumors of at least one star of yesteryear making an appearance at WWE's marquee extravaganza. That includes Stone Cold Steve Austin, who is only a few years removed from wrestling Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38, and received a ton of buzz over the past week as WWE geared up to celebrate "3:16" day in honor of the Texas Rattlesnake. But while he's left the door open for an appearance, Austin himself seemed to shoot down the idea of another match, insisting the Owens match was his last.

On the latest episode of "Grilling JR," AEW announcer, WWE Hall of Famer, and look time friend of Austin, Jim Ross, seemed to echo Austin's words when asked by co-host Conrad Thompson whether an in-ring return was in the realm of possibilities.

"To wrestle? No," Ross said. "To make an appearance or shoot an angle or something along those lines, I could see that potentially happening. But as far as Steve having another match, I don't see it. I'm not being pessimistic or a negative nelly or a negative nelson or whatever...but no. I don't think so. He's just...that's not where his head is. He's trying to take care of himself health wise.

"We forget this, these guys aren't iron men. When they're hurt, they're hurt. And Austin's got a bad neck, he's got bad knees. I don't think it's worth the risk quite frankly. I think that's how Steve would look at it, and I know him pretty well. So I don't think there's any chance...there's a chance, obviously, he can do something. But do I think he'll wrestle? No way in hell."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription