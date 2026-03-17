WWE Announces New Seats Available On Top Of WrestleMania 42 Set

In the coming weeks, WWE will unveil the official set for WrestleMania 42, emanating from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. And for some lucky fans, they can enjoy the two-night action from atop that very set.

As announced on Tuesday, WWE and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) have partnered up to provide fans with an opportunity to purchase seats positioned on top of the WrestleMania 42 stage. Described as a "one-of-a-kind elevated viewing experience," sales for these premium seats will begin on Friday, March 20 at 1pm ET, or 10 am PT, through Ticketmaster.

WrestleMania 41, also centered in Las Vegas, adopted a set inspired by the city's resort and entertainment culture. The theme for this year's premium live event atmosphere has yet to be seen.

Two-day combo tickets for "The Show of Shows" went live last September, with individual event tickets following suit on Black Friday. As of late February, 35,690 tickets had been purchased for night one of WrestleMania 42, while night two totaled 36,372. Compared to 2025, this year's two-night event was down 17,252 in overall sales.

WrestleMania 42 will take place on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19. So far, five matches are confirmed, including the newly-added Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi. Elsewhere, CM Punk will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against "The OTC" Roman Reigns, while Cody Rhodes puts the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against his former mentor Randy Orton. On the women's side, Liv Morgan will challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE Women's World Championship. Elimination Chamber winner Rhea Ripley will face Women's Champion Jade Cargill.