WWE Smackdown Viewership & Ratings Report, 3/13/2026

Last week's "WWE SmackDown," which went off the air with the shocking visuals of Randy Orton busting open Cody Rhodes, has seen a huge gain in viewership and ratings.

After a drop in viewership for the March 6, 2026, edition of the show, the March 13 show grew to an average overall viewership of 1,419,000 from 1,190,000, "Programming Insider" reports. This number is much higher than the four-week average viewership of the show, which currently stands at 1,284,000, as per "Wrestlenomics." The 1,419,000 number is actually the second-highest viewership figure for 2026 so far, behind the February 6 show, which averaged 1,459,000. The 18-49 key demographic ratings also saw a sizable gain, as it grew from 0.27 to 0.32 for last week's show. The 0.32 rating put the show #4 on cable that night and is also marginally higher than the four-week average of 0.31.

"SmackDown" was an action-packed show, which began with a furious Drew McIntyre quitting (yet again) after arguing with GM Nick Aldis, followed by the continuation of the feud between MFT and Wyatt Sicks. There was also a title match on the show as The Irresistible Forces got the better of former champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, after interference by the Bella Twins. Grammy winner Jelly Roll also returned to WWE and had a segment on The Miz's Miz TV, while the final match of the night was a clash between Jacob Fatu and Trick Williams, where the latter emerged victorious after McIntyre attacked Fatu. The show closed off with the contract signing between Orton and Rhodes, where "The Viper" turned on his friend.