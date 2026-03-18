Jacob Fatu Says Promo Strength Comes From WWE Letting Him Be Himself

Jacob Fatu has opened up about his thought process behind his promos and credited WWE with giving him the freedom to go off the cuff.

Fatu has a unique character that has captivated the WWE fanbase, with one of the most compelling aspects of his gimmick being his promos. WWE requires its performers to stick to promos that its creative team has approved, but it seems that Fatu is one of the few in the promotion who has been given the leeway to improvise on the spot, which he detailed in a recent interview with "TVInsider."

"Nah, the improv ... yeah, you know they [WWE] can hang with that. They are still trusting with the process, but it's also something I love about WWE. They are letting me be who I am. They ain't here to change me. I'm going to say it again. They ain't here to change me. They ain't doing none of that. They are letting me be me and tapping into what people like me. Just to let them know anything possible. It has been going good," said Fatu.

Fatu, who debuted in WWE in 2024, came into the promotion all guns blazing, making an immediate impact. The switch to WWE, after spending years on the indie circuit, has helped him learn and grow as a wrestler.

"It would be learning. Learning from family. Learning a lot from Solo [Sikoa]. Learning a lot from "Big" Jim. A lot from Jey Uso, Roman. It's really about learning a lot from others," he said. "You're never been in the game long enough to act like you know it all. So, I think learning the game, structure, all of that."

Fatu has had a lull period following his impressive start to his WWE career, but he could regain his momentum in the next few weeks as he heads toward WrestleMania, where he could face former world champion Drew McIntyre, with whom he is currently in a feud.