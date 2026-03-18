WWE's Dominik Mysterio On Judgment Day Changes: 'We Played The Finn Balor Playbook'

After removing Finn Balor from the Judgment Day, de facto leader of the group, Dominik Mysterio, spoke about Balor's ouster and why it had to be done.

Balor and the other members of the Judgment Day had been bickering over the last few months, which indicated that he could be thrown out of the group, which eventually happened on the March 9 edition of "WWE Raw." In an interview with Reality of Wrestling's "The Collection" show on YouTube, Mysterio explained why it was necessary for Balor to be removed.

"I mean, I don't know about the leader [me being called the leader], but you know, that's what they say, allegedly. You know, it has been a good run for my old pal Finn Balor. It had to be done. There was a lot of differences going on. We weren't being a cohesive unit and at the end of the day, we played the Finn Balor playbook and that's what happened. He should have seen it coming," said Mysterio.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion is pleased to have ejected Balor from the Judgment Day, and he is even more gleeful that JD McDonagh, who has a long history with Balor, was the one to eventually stab his compatriot and throw him out of the group.

"I'm just happy that at the end of the day, it was my boy JD McDonagh that pulled the trigger, you know. Because I know JD and Finn have their, you know, history, but I'm so happy for JD for finally being able to leave Finn's shadow," Mysterio added.

Balor didn't appear on the following "Raw" after being thrown out of the group, but with the way he was humiliated by his former friends, he will likely return and take revenge on the road to WrestleMania 42.