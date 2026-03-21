Jim Ross Says It's A 'No-Brainer' For This Crossover Star To Enter WWE Hall Of Fame

Pop culture and pro wrestling crossovers were far more frequent in the late 1990s and the early 2000s, with the recent appearances of Jelly Roll and Bad Bunny acting as a celebrity crossover resurgence. Mr. T's blockbuster appearance at the first ever WWE WrestleMania is another notable example, but a year before the "A-Team" star arrived, pop star Cyndi Lauper debuted in WWE as the manager of Wendi Richter.

In light of the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony – which will induct Stephanie McMahon, AJ Styles, and Demolition – Jim Ross made the case for Lauper to be inducted in the celebrity wing this year while speaking on his "Grilling JR" podcast. "I think she probably was discussed to be in the Hall of Fame somewhere during the past, and more likely the recent past, but I think it's a no-brainer," Ross said. "Cyndi Lauper belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame for the contributions she made."

Ross noted that Lauper specifically brought a lot of awareness to WWE back in the '80s with the MTV fanbase. "I think that she should be in the Hall of Fame as a result of that," he added. In the past, Richter has spoken about her pairing with Lauper, noting that she still absolutely loves the pop star's hit song, "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," and also echoed Ross' opinion that Lauper belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame celebrity wing. Richter also proclaimed that Lauper ultimately did more for wrestling than any other celebrity.

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