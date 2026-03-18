Report Details Creative Plans For WWE NXT Championship Match At Stand & Deliver 2026

Last night on "WWE NXT," Ricky Saints, Ethan Page and NXT Champion Joe Hendry were all brutally attacked by Tony D'Angelo, and with Stand & Deliver just under three weeks away, a new report has shed light on the plans for the title at the Premium Live Event following the show.

According to BodySlam+, their sources have indicated that a Fatal Four Way between Saints, Page, Hendry and D'Angelo is expected to take place at Stand & Deliver. Last week, D'Angelo claimed that he returned to "NXT" for two reasons, first was to get revenge on DarkState, and second to become the brand's top champion, and therefore is targeting Hendry going forward. Additionally, Page indirectly caused Saints to lose his title match against Hendry at Vengeance Day, and though he's been in pursuit of reclaiming the North American Championship, he shifted his focused to the NXT Title on last night's episode.

After D'Angelo wiped out all three men in the ring, Interim General Manager Robert Stone announced a match for next Tuesday's episode of "NXT" between D'Angelo and Saints, which was recommended by Page. BodySlam+ also reports that the tension between Saints and Page will continue to build throughout the next few weeks, as both men have been trying to work together, but have to same goal of becoming NXT Champion.

If the Fatal Four Way comes to fruition, the only star in the match who has never captured the NXT Championship would be D'Angelo, as both Saints and Page would be looking for their second reign with the title.