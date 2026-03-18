Jacob Fatu Hopes His Life Story Motivates Others: 'Wake Your A** Up And Go Get It'

"The Samoan Werewolf" Jacob Fatu might be a part of the Anoaʻi pro wrestling dynasty, but before he entered the world of pro wrestling, Fatu was arrested for robbery at the age of 18. Fatu previously credited his cousins, The Usos, for changing his life after he saw them on television during his jail sentence. In an interview with TVInsider, Fatu was asked about his past and how he's been using it to change lives, describing the feeling as life-changing on its own.

"You can do anything. I know people hear it all the time, but you can do anything you put your mind to," he advised. "There are going to be days where you are wanting to give up, or you don't want to deal with life. If nobody tells you, I'm going to tell you. Wake your ass up and go get it!"

Fatu expressed that he never thought he'd be in the position he is in today, and that he ultimately made it due to the many people in his life who supported him as well as his faith. "If you have a bad day, I just learn to smile because you woke up today. Tap into yourself and people will accept you for being yourself," he added.

The former WWE United States Champion's uncle, Rikishi, has notably praised Fatu on many occasions, even (wrongly) predicting that he'd main event WrestleMania, but identified just how far he's come. Amid his prediction, Rikishi recalled that Fatu was once on EBT - electronic benefit transfer food assistance – but today, he travels all over the world and feuds with many of the biggest WWE stars.