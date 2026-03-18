JBL Hopes The Best For DiBiase Family Amid Welfare Fraud Trial: 'Heartbreaking'

Over the last few years, the story surrounding Ted DiBiase and his sons, Ted DiBiase Jr. and Brett DiBiase, hasn't been their wrestling careers, but their involvement as defendants in the ongoing Mississippi welfare funds scandal and trial. And the story has gotten even more focus in 2026 after the trial of Ted Jr. began in January, with the defense now set to present their case after the prosecution rested.

Through it all, the DiBiase's have gotten very little public support from those in the wrestling business. But that changed this week thanks to WWE Hall of Famer JBL. Appearing on "Something to Wrestle," JBL and co-host Conrad Thompson received a fan request asking for their thoughts on the DiBiase welfare trial. While he acknowledged the DiBiases could have done something wrong, JBL otherwise offered full support for both Ted and Ted Jr..

"It's heartbreaking, cause I love all of them," JBL said. "I only know Ted's wife a little bit, but I know Ted very well. I know Ted Jr. pretty well. He did a lot of stuff with us on 'The JBL and Cole Show.' I was around him a lot. Look, they're wonderful people. I have no idea what happened, and I don't care. They're my friends, and I love those guys.

"And it's heartbreaking for me, and I hope that it ends well for them. And look, I understand there's repercussions to everything you do, and people can take this out of context. I don't care. Those are my friends, I love them, and I hope something, whatever the best is for these guys, it works out that way."

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription