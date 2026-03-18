Dave Meltzer Offers Explanation For Hulk Hogan Being Left Out Of Oscars In Memoriam

Tthe 98th Academy Awards were took place on Sunday night, and as always, special attention was paid to the "In Memorium" segment remembering everyone in film who passed away over the last year. While this would normally not concern pro wrestling fans, it did so this year because Hulk Hogan, who passed away last summer, was not included in the segment, despite having a notable film career in his own right.

Even more notable was that Hogan was left off a list of even more film figures who passed away on the Academy's website, despite the list featuring several hundred names. As a result, many were wondering why Hogan wasn't acknowledged by the Academy at all. On Tuesday's edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer attempted to provide an answer.

"The reason was is, you know, what he said," Meltzer said. "I mean, it was basically the stuff was they go through, they have a big process with this where they go through everything. And the feeling was it would be very awkward and in bad taste to honor him with that, because of what he said. So people are wondering why? That's the reason why."

Meltzer appears to be referring to the biggest scandal in Hogan's career, when he was outed in the mid-2010s as having made racist comments during a sex tape filmed years earlier. The comments would lead to Hogan being fired by WWE, and even being removed from the WWE Hall of Fame for a few years. The company would later reinstate Hogan in 2018, and he would continue to make appearances for the promotion until his death.



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