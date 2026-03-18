Backstage Update On Hangman Adam Page Following AEW Revolution 2026 Loss

At AEW Revolution, "Hangman" Adam Page's AEW career changed forever when he failed to capture the AEW Men's World Championship from MJF in a Texas Death Match. That alone would've been a devastating loss, but it was made even worse because Page, per his own stipulation, will never be able to challenge for the championship ever again. It was a shocking sequence of events that recalled Cody Rhodes losing his right to challenge for the AEW World Title at Full Gear 2019, and left many wrestling fans wondering what would be next for Page coming out of Revolution.

For the moment, the answer appears to be a hiatus. Fightful Select reports that personnel within AEW have indicated Page is set to take some time off from the promotion. It was not specified whether Page would be making an appearance on AEW TV beforehand to discuss his loss to MJF, or if he would immediately be disappearing from television. Details were also scarce on how long Page would be out for, though sources indicated it could be anywhere between weeks and months, further describing the hiatus as "intermediate."

Though it wasn't outright stated, it was teased that Page would be out of action at the end of Revolution, as he was stretchered out after being strangled by MJF with a dog collar, which ultimately helped MJF secure the victory. Page is no stranger to taking time off, having missed two months in 2021 and three months in 2024. In both situations, Page reportedly took time off to spend time with his wife as she gave birth to their first and second child.