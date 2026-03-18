Former WWE Star Rezar: 'Unprofessional' Incident With Wyatt Sicks Led To AOP's Exit

It was a little over a year ago that Akem and Rezar of The Authors of Pain were let go by WWE, alongside manager Paul Ellering. And Rezar is now beginning to speak about the end of the duo's run, including what he believes led to their departure. Appearing on "The Ariel Helwani Show," Rezar claimed that a situation involving him, Akem, and their rivals, The Wyatt Sicks, during a match is what led to AOP getting in trouble, though Rezar believes the Wyatt Sicks were the ones actually causing issues.

"There was an incident," Rezar said. "Very unprofessional from one of those guys. I don't know their names, and I don't want to go into it too deeply. But there was an incident at one of the Holiday Tours that we did. Yeah...somebody tried to switch up the match during the match.

"And you know, that's just a no-go for me, especially if you've just been in the company for a little bit, and we were already there for a long time. You don't do that. And I just had to let somebody know and that was the end of it."

When pressed by Helwani, Rezar confirmed the issue wasn't the unnamed Wyatt Sicks members trying to change up the finish for the match.

"It wasn't like that," Rezar said. "It was, certain moves that we [agree to]. Some of the guys didn't want to take it, cause they were...we're big guys. So if we lift you up and double spinebuster somebody five nights in a row, then the sixth night, somebody can complain about it. But don't change it during a match."

In Rezar's mind, the incident, and a backstage altercation between the two sides after the match was what ultimately led to him and Akem was the catalyst for WWE releasing him. Ultimately, however, it didn't appear he was all that bothered by WWE's decision.

"It happened," Rezar said. "I'm okay with it."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription