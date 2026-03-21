CM Punk 'Can't Pretend' He's A Better Wrestler Than This Late WWE Hall Of Famer

WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk has never been known to mince words, but when he competed in a social media challenge that required him to stay silent, he didn't fair too badly. That is, until one WWE Hall of Famer's name was brought up.

During the challenge put forth to the champion by B/R Wrestling, and posted to the outlet's X (formerly Twitter) account, Punk had to stay silent until he heard the name of a better wrestler than him. B/R Wrestling listed off Punk's challenger for the gold at WrestleMania 42, Roman Reigns, to crickets. He also stayed quiet for rivals Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, as well as Brock Lesnar, John Cena and WWE Hall of Famers The Rock, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels, though he looked as though he was about to speak up when he heard the "Heartbreak Kid's" name. The final legend mentioned, however, caused Punk to react.

"I can't pretend that I'm better than Eddie Guerrero," Punk admitted.

Before Guerrero's passing in November 2005, Punk actually had three matches with "Latino Heat." All three were in IWA Mid-South in 2002. Their only singles bout took place that March. In their first match, Punk and Guerrero faced Rey Mysterio, and in their final, the pair battled in another triple threat involving Punk's infamously now-former friend Colt Cabana.

Punk has previously spoken about how Guerrero "changed his life" and his approach to wrestling matches during those 2002 bouts. He said he realized he needed to up his game and show Guerrero respect, because "none of it was about him" back when he had limited experience.