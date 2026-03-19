Swerve Strickland Responds To AEW EVP With Major Challenge

Following his victory over Brody King at AEW Revolution on March 15, Swerve Strickland is the top contender to the AEW Men's World Championship. However, Strickland's quest to prove that he was the most dangerous man in the company was prevented by a returning Kenny Omega, which has led to Strickland wanting something to go along with a potential second run with the world title, power.

During the March 18 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Omega issued a challenge to Strickland for a rematch from their bout in February that ended with Strickland putting Omega in the hospital. Omega challenged Strickland to put his top contenders spot on the line as he hoped it would put an end to their already personal feud, but Strickland decided to up the ante. Strickland came to the ring and proclaimed that he wants Omega's power, and by power, he meant that he wants to Omega's spot as an Executive Vice-President in All Elite Wrestling.

Strickland has already taken the EVP titles away from The Young Bucks following his and Will Ospreay's victory over Matt and Nick Jackson at AEW All In Texas 2025, but now he wants the role for himself. As for when that match will take place, AEW President Tony Khan made the match official for the March 25 episode of "Dynamite" in St. Paul, Minnesota. The winner of the match will not only be able to state their claim of being an EVP in AEW, but they will be next in line to challenge MJF for the AEW Men's World Championship. With the Dynasty pay-per-view coming up on April 12, both men will want the victory as the event will take place in Omega's home country of Canada, while Strickland has headlined both previous Dynasty shows, winning the AEW Men's World Championship at the inaugural show in 2024.