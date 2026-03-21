AJ Styles Recalls TNA Star Abyss Almost Appearing In WWE Royal Rumble

In recent months, with his career coming to a close, a lot has been said about AJ Styles' time in TNA. Among the many friends he made there was Christopher Joseph Park, better known by fans as Abyss, who now works in WWE as a producer. According to Styles on an episode of his new podcast "Phenomenally Retro," Abyss almost made a prominent in-ring appearance for the company.

"There was a moment in time where we thought we were gonna have him in the Royal Rumble," Styles said. "It didn't go through. I hate that for him. I wish it had. It would've been just like, 'Ah! Okay.' A stamp on Abyss, the character, finally making it to WWE to wrestle. I would've loved that but I guess somebody didn't agree."

The WWE star did not specify who pulled the plug on the appearance, or which year it was discussed for. As of today, Abyss has not wrestled since 2019, when he joined WWE in a backstage role after wrapping up an in-ring career that began in 1996. Last year, Park confirmed that he was firmly retired, with no plans of getting back into the ring for another match.

Styles also praised Abyss as one of his favorite opponents, specifically recalling TNA Lockdown 2005, when the two of them wrestled a steel cage main event match for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

"I really think that was a brilliant match based on what we had to work with," Styles continued. "[Abyss] was probably one of the better big men, definitely, that I've ever wrestled. He is right up there in my top 5 of big men that can do it all, and was willing to do it, and could go, and had great moves, and a different character. He was so good, man."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Phenomenally Retro" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.