TNA's Indi Hartwell Describes Scanning Process For WWE Action Figure & Video Game

Although she is now a TNA star, Indi Hartwell was under contract with WWE from 2019 until 2024. In that time, she underwent digital scanning for both action figures and the WWE 2K video game series, and Hartwell described the differences between the two processes while speaking to JXT on YouTube.

The wrestler began by showing off how the person being photographed has to sit still while a moving camera rotates around them. That differs from the video game process, which features many more cameras.

"Both times I was sitting, so that was no problem," Hartwell said. "For the figure, it didn't take long – maybe like five minutes. And for the video game, you're in a trailer. You're sitting in a chair, and then the girls had ... no makeup on at first. And then there's just a circle of cameras around you, and there's an iPad with Drake on it – like Drake the rapper – and he's making faces, and you've got to copy the faces that he's doing."

The process continues after that, with the women going to get makeup applied before returning for more photography. All of it is digitally uploaded and applied to their representative in the video game series.

"My 2K model looks so good," she continued. "I was so happy with it."

Hartwell may have been a fan of how the game adapted her, but she isn't generally a gamer. The TNA performer noted that she only ever played the game she was in one time, but she's heard great things from many fans.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit JXT and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.